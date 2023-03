Recognizing trailblazers in our community: Barbara Boone

(WTXL) — During the month of March, ABC 27 is teaming up with The Oasis Center for Women & Girls to recognize trailblazers in our community. It's all part of Women's History month, highlighting the women and girls truly making a difference in Tallahassee and beyond.

According to The Oasis Center for Women & Girls, trailblazers are women and girls who are smashing barriers and shattering glass ceilings, making it possible for other girls and women to leave their mark.

Barbara Boone is the Executive Director of Leadership Tallahassee.

She works behind the scenes to cultivate the leaders of our community by bringing together experts in every field and every sector to teach them and show them how to be the best community stewards they can be.

