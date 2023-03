TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A special day Saturday for some young women and men in Tallahassee through "Operation Prom."

Students were able to come in and shop for formal wear for dances, prom and pageants too.

The event was held at the Palmer Munroe Center off Jackson Bluff Road.

"Operation Prom" is a partnership between the Teen Center and SoMo Playhouse.

For students in need, dresses will be available for pick up this week during the center's normal business hours.