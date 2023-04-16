One Week Boutique helps families save

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Shoppers in Tallahassee are taking their wallets to The One Week Boutique.

At a time when inflation is putting a strain on families, the three day event is a chance for people to get their hands on affordable items.

This consignment shop sells gently used items, including clothing for all ages, toys, shoes, furniture and more from more than 700 consignors.

Angela Presley, owner of One Week Boutique, says it's a great way to recycle items that people no longer want or need.

"Sustainability is something we always want to look at, and this is something that definitely helps with that. Whenever you're recycling and you're being able to buy other things from other families, bringing those things into your home without having to buy a new item. Not just to save the money but to also help the environment," Presley said.

The last day of the sale was Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, located at 505 West Pensacola Street many items will be half off.