Mothers in Crisis raises awareness about National Month of Hope

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Mothers in Crisis is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting against drug and alcohol addiction along with supporting families.

Saturday kick-starts the group's National Month of Hope.

ABC 27 spoke with founding member, Dr. Rosalind Tompkins on why she started this project.

"Hope is everything to me because it was hope that helped me to come through a 12 year addiction to drugs and alcohol and remain clean for over 35 years now," Tompkins said.

The nonprofit's Pass It On and Save A Life campaign started Saturday in Tallahassee.

Mothers in Crisis has a few more events planned throughout the month of April ranging from north Florida to south Georgia.