Local colleges, universities host commencement ceremonies

(WTXL) — Commencement season in Florida’s Big Bend and south Georgia has begun as colleges and universities have or will host commencement ceremonies for students who have graduated.

Tallahassee Community College held its commencement ceremony Thursday at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

The majority of area colleges and universities will stage ceremonies either Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday.

FLORIDA

Florida A&M University at the Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee

Saturday, May 6:

(9 a.m.) Ceremony 1

(2 p.m.) Ceremony 2

Florida State University at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee

Friday, May 5:

(9 a.m.) Doctoral Hooding Ceremony

(2 p.m.) College of Business

(7 p.m.) College of Arts and Sciences

Saturday May 6:

(9 a.m.) Dedman College of Hospitality, Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship, College of Applied Studies, College of Medicine, College of Motion Picture Arts, College of Social Sciences & Public Policy

(2 p.m.): FAMU-FSU College of Engineering, College of Nursing, College of Health & Human Sciences, College of Education

(7 p.m.): College of Fine Arts, College of Communication & Information, College of Criminology & Criminal Justice, College of Social Work, College of Music

Sunday, May 7:

(11 a.m.) College of Law

Lively Technical College at Lawton Chiles High School in Tallahassee

Thursday, May 18, 6:30 p.m.

North Florida College at Van H. Priest Auditorium in Madison

Thursday, May 11:

(2 p.m.) Ceremony 1

(6 p.m.); Ceremony 2

Big Bend Technical College at Forest Capital Hall in Perry

Thursday, May 25 at 7 p.m.

GEORGIA

Thomas University at the Forbes campus in Thomasville

Saturday, May 6:

(8:30 a.m.) undergraduate students

(6 p.m.) graduate students

Valdosta State University at the Complex in Valdosta

Friday, May 5:

(5 p.m.) graduate students

Saturday, May 6:

(7 p.m.) undergraduate students

Wiregrass Technical College at the John Hunt Auditorium in Tifton

Thursday, July 13:

(10 a.m.) spring and summer graduates

