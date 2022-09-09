Knight Creative Communities Institute unveils story trail

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Thursday, the Knight Creative Communities class unveiled a Wander and Wonder story trail at the Fort Braden Community Center.

The story trails are part of this year's bigger project known as "fully booked. "

The story trails are designed to get people out moving, reading and enjoying the nature all around them.

Tiffany Baker is part of this year's KCCI catalyst team.

She says creating a space of possibilities is needed in all areas around Leon County.

"These are locations where... they are kind of remote and so it's not easy to get into town to experience other things and there's not always a whole ton of investment in these communities," Baker said.

The first trail was put up around the path at Pedrick Pond Park.

The next will be unveiled at the Woodville Park and Recreation Complex on September 22.