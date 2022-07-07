Fully Booked Tallahassee raising money to support student field trips

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Knight Creative Communities Institutes (KCCI) project Fully Booked Tallahassee aims to open a world of possibilities through nature and reading.

To make this a reality, the KCCI Community Catalyst Class is going to need the community's help.

Part of this project will bring a story trail called "Wander and Wonder" to Pedrick Park, Fort Braden Park and Woodville Sports Complex. The trail will be lined with book pages for children to enjoy as they walk.

Pedrick Park will also feature places to relax with book themed benches and a hammock garden.

In hopes of bringing children from across the county in to experience these new features, KCCI is hoping to sponsor field trips to Pedrick Pond for students at Title I schools.

Erika McKibbin is a Catalyst and she and her husband Matt are issuing a community challenge to help support these trips.

An additional donor will be helping the McKibbin family match donations up to $2,600 until July 15. This money will help provide transportation to Pedrick Pond along with providing students with lunch.

Donations can be made online at https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/uphs or via mail at the following address:

2022 KCCI Catalyst Team – TLH Fully Booked

c/o United Partners for Human Services

2477 Tim Gamble Place, Suite 200

Tallahassee, FL 32308

