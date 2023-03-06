Inaugural Move Spring Festival showcases local talent

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — People from across the Tallahassee community gathered Saturday for the first annual Move Festival at the Farm to Fork Meals restaurant.

It allowed local artist and businesses of all kinds to showcase not only their talent, but their merchandise to gain the exposure that they need.

The Zachary Gilchrist, the developer of an app says he wanted to come back to his roots and bring people the opportunity that they may need to reach the next level in their endeavors.

Gilchrist was awarded $200,000 through the non-profit Black Ambition for his app called Move.

Black Ambition invests in Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs. It also recognizes HBCUs.

Music artist Pharrell Williams sponsored his business.