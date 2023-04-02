Gulf Winds Track Club's Springtime races held Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thousands of runners were ready to run in this year's Gulf Winds Track Club's Springtime races Saturday.

With a one mile fun run, 5K, or 10K to chose from, runners of all ages were able to participate.

Eric Davis has been running this race since 2016, but this year he's volunteering instead.

He says he's excited to cheer people on and hand out medals as they complete their run.

Davis says he looks forward to the Springtime race every year.

Runners in all three races ran through the Myers Park Neighborhood and finished at Cascade's Park.

Top finishers in the 10K were awarded up to $150 in prize money.