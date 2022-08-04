Gadsden County commissioner NeSmith receives award

(WTXL) — A commissioner who is a member of the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners was recognized with an award.

According to a news release from Gadsden County, Gadsden County Commissioner Kimblin NeSmith was presented with the Advanced County Commissioner Level I (ACC I) designation from the Institute for County Government (ICG) at an award ceremony held recently at the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) Annual Conference and Educational Exhibition in Orange County.

“The citizens of District three push me every day to bring bigger and better projects to our community,” Commissioner NeSmith said in a statement. “This valuable training has taught me new and innovative ways to better serve all Gadsden Countians. Our community becomes stronger daily, and these education classes help me better serve you.”

The new release adds the ACC I education program, consisting of three two-day seminars and 27 hours of total coursework, focuses on leadership development with an emphasis on the future of Florida.