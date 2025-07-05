Portion of Wakulla County road closed due to deadly accident

WAKULLA COUNTY (WTXL) — One person was killed and several others hurt after a crash on Coastal Highway in Wakulla County Friday evening.

The road near Woodville Highway was blocked for several hours as crews tried to clear the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol says a Ford pickup truck hit a Toyota Prius.

They say 4 people were inside the truck.

At this point it's unclear what led to the crash or how severely the victims are hurt.

The sheriff's office is asking people to avoid the area.

Developing story

