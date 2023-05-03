FSU's Chuck it for Charity collects items from outgoing students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hundreds of Florida State University students are moving out of dorms this week and students with FSU Sustainable Campus are looking to collect their unwanted items.

This is the 14th annual Chuck it For Charity, taking donations of gently used items students no longer need when moving out of their on-campus housing.

Organizers say this is a win-win for the community and the environment.

"Instead of just sitting on the side of the road or somewhere, we are keeping our campus clean and also making sure the items actually get used because a lot of this stuff is still usable. We always encourage people to reuse their items over and over, but if they don't want them, we will find them a new home," said Gene Cilluffo of FSU Sustainable Campus.

All items donated go directly back into the community through donations to non-profits and shelters.