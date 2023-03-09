Florida State University chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority raises funds for mental health

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State University chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma is raising money for mental health; with the help of some furry little goats.

The event, "Kappa, Koffee and Goats," was an effort to raise money to support the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

NAMI is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization.

One-in-five Americans will have a mental illness each year.

The sorority's philanthropy coordinator Bella Bozied said they're hoping to relay an important message.

Really try to emphasize that mental health is a huge and vital part of your overall health. Just educating people, we just though that mental health is such an important goal," Bozied said.

The sorority had set a goal of $10,000. At the time ABC 27 spoke with the sorority, they had raised over $8,000 toward that goal.