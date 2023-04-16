Florida Blue hosts Spring into Wellness event

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — All age groups had the chance to come out and enjoy the fun as Florida Blue kicked off their Spring Into Wellness celebration Saturday morning.

Along with getting a jump start on all things wellness..

Our Tallahassee Florida Blue team presented participants with airbrushed hats, their own plants and more.

As an active member, Willie Barnes spoke with us briefly about Florida Blue and how viewers can spring into wellness.

"Florida Blue is pretty good at making sure you stay out of the hospital and this is one of the events that makes that happen," Barnes said.

Members had the opportunity to learn different ways to earn as much as $500 towards their premium as well. The event lasted until 2 p.m..