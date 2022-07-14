Florida A&M University requests dismissal of Truth Hall lawsuit

According to Leon County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller Court records, Florida A&M University requested for a lawsuit filed to prevent the demolition of an on-campus dormitory to be dismissed.

Truth Hall, located on 1699 South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., is a female dormitory on FAMU's campus that was built in 1958.

FAMU noted in its May 23 response to the lawsuit filed in February that the plaintiffs did not meet the standard to receive injunctions.

The university also stated that the plaintiffs were not likely to succeed on the merits and have an adequate remedy at law.

Lastly, FAMU says the plaintiffs cannot establish an injunction would serve the public interest.

The plaintiffs, Delaitre Hollinger and Priscilla Hawkins, filed the lawsuit Feb. 21 to secure injunctions to prevent Truth Hall from being destroyed.

Hollinger told ABC 27 in February after filing the lawsuit that Truth Hall can be saved and converted into office space, museum, or some beneficial space for FAMU and the community.

In a February news release, FAMU stated the September-October 2020 was the last time students were in the hall and Truth Hall's demolition is necessary because of multiple issues with the building.

The university noted Truth Hall was renovated in 1988.

FAMU plans to use the land where Truth Hall stands for green space.

A hearing with a Leon County judge on the plaintiffs' requests for injunctions along with FAMU's request for dismissal is scheduled for Aug. 24.