Lawsuit filed to save FAMU's historic Truth Hall from demolition

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The building is eligible to be on the National Register of Historic Places. But a lot of work would need to be done before people could safely go inside again.

"It is the last remaining female dormitory on the campus, other dormitories were demolished in 2019."

Delaitre Hollinger is President and CEO of the National Association for the Preservation of African American History & Culture, Inc. He filed a lawsuit on Monday to prevent FAMU from demolishing Truth Hall.

"We'd like for it to be restored and put into use for either office space or museum space or some other type of space that can be beneficial for the university as well as the community."

In early February, FAMU said demolition is necessary because much of the structural integrity is out of date. It was built in 1958 and renovated 30 years later.

"I can see why some people would want to keep it and basically renovate it..."

Maurice Henderson is a student and says improvements to campus should come first.

"I think it would be a better option to just go ahead and restart and put something new."

FAMU proposes after demolition that the area be designated a green space. Something FAMU alumna, Mikail Trigg, says she rallied for during her time in the Student Government Association.

"That green space is somewhere where we can have concerts or we can fellowship without having to go all the way to Cascades or displace on campus students so I am just happy with the advancements FAMU is doing because we dreamed about this"

Hollinger says there are numerous funding sources at both the state and federal level that FAMU can use to save Truth Hall. He's is waiting to hear back from the judge on if that restraining order will be granted and when a hearing can be scheduled.

