STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Supporting veterans through fishing.

This weekend, you can check out a new marina and help raise money for a meaningful mission.

The third annual "Fishing for Heroes" tournament is happening at the Steinhatchee Marina at Deadman Bay.

Organizers say 100% of the proceeds will be used to take veterans fishing.

It's happening Saturday at the marina.

The entry fee is $50 per angler.

It's $25 for kids 12 and under.

Weigh-in starts at 2 p.m.