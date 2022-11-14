Feather Oaks, Hubs and Hop reveal merger of businesses

(WTXL) — Feather Oaks, a wedding and event venue in Tallahassee since 1990, is getting an upgrade after partnering with a local business out of Thomasville.

Hubs and Hop is a bike shop & tap room in Thomasville.

Sunday, the renovations merging the two were revealed to the public.

It includes the addition of a bike shop and craft beer/wine tasting room fit with 12 draft taps featuring local and regional craft beers and wines.

The co-owner of Hubs and Hops explains how this transition could be a reset for Feather Oaks.

"They decided that they wanted to possibly move out of the wedding business and possibly do something very similar to what we were doing in Thomasville," Roger Hawkes, co-owner of Hubs and Hops said.

The finished space won't be opening until Jan. 5, 2023.