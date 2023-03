TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A food distribution is scheduled to be held Saturday.

Farm Share said the distribution will coordinate with Celebrate New Life Tabernacle at 3050 Agape Lane in Tallahassee from 8 a.m. until supplies last.

Those receiving food will receive fresh produce and non perishable canned good.

The distribution will be via drive-thru only and attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a truck or cargo bed.