Envision Credit Union to stage Easter egg hunt throughout region

(WTXL) — Nearly 1,000 biodegradable eggs have been hidden in the region ahead of Easter Sunday.

Envision Credit Union said it has hidden the eggs in the communities it serves, which are the cities of Tallahassee, Thomasville, Marianna, Bainbridge and Quincy.

Starting Friday, the credit union encourages community members to start hunting for the Easter eggs for a chance to win monetary prizes.

The eggs are filled with a combination of redeemable $5 gift cards and financial education tips provided by Envision Credit Union.

The eggs are hidden outdoors in public spaces in the community where families frequently visit, like parks, museums and libraries.

The reason for this surprise Easter egg hunt is to inspire joy while also providing financial tips for children and adults alike.

“It’s important for us to engage with the communities we serve and give back when we can. We thought this was a fun and educational way to interact with families and provide valuable information on how to make this year one of their best financially,” Kelli Walter, Vice President of Community Development at Envision said in a statement.

The credit union requests those participating to tag Envision Credit Union on their social media post when they find an egg.