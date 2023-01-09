Community supports Obsessions Gifts Shop after being vandalized with racial slur

After someone wrote a hateful racial slur outside Obsessions Gifts shop in Tallahassee's Rail Road Square Tuesday, people in the community are responding with love.

Customers took the chance to draw kind, loving words and images outside the store with chalk; showing their support for the business while standing up against hate.

Obsessions Gifts posted on its Instagram page photos of individual creating messages of love with chalk on the sidewalk near the business.

Betty Proctor is the owner of Obsessions Gifts Shop, and says the amount positive messages that people are writing is overwhelming, and the show of support and kindness warms her heart.

The gift shop helps fund the non-profit "moving people through arts and crafts". That group helps people on the autism spectrum socialize more and be creative.

Proctor hires people on the spectrum to enhance their skill sets.