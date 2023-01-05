Local shop owner turns slur written outside shop into opportunity for positivity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Obsessions Gifts owner Betty Proctor is hoping to spread positivity after someone wrote a racial slur outside of her store in Railroad Square.

Proctor says the incident happened Tuesday afternoon, but she’s unsure if the person did it when she left to get lunch with her daughter, or if it happened while she was inside the store.

“Around 5:30 I walked out of the shop to eat my sandwich and then I talked to a tenant and then I turned around and I saw the n-word on the concrete,” said Proctor.

Proctor’s first reaction was anger when she saw someone took chalk from outside her store to write the racially charged slur steps away from her front door. But she says she decided to redirect her anger into positivity by asking people to draw positive words or images with chalk.

“Having people write or draw images that are positive to counteract that word,” Proctor explained.

Adam Kaye with Art District Real Estate is the owner of the property which houses other businesses and restaurants. In a statement to ABC 27 he said:

“Hate has no place in this world or at Railroad Square. We will be working with the police in hopes of bringing the bigot to justice.”

While Wednesday’s rain was rough at times, there was some good in those storms, they helped wash away a painful message.

Proctor says she filed a police report and are working with neighboring businesses to find footage of the person who wrote the slur.

