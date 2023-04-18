Watch Now
Community art crosswalk installed near Sabal Palm Elementary

Posted at 11:17 AM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 11:17:06-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Volunteers from the Knight Creative Communities Institute (KCCI), students from Sabal Palm Elementary School and other community members joined forces with professional artists Cosby Hayes and Sarah Painter to complete a Crosswalk to Classrooms asphalt art project Tuesday.

The project decorates high-used crosswalks near the schools with bright colors and unique designs created by local artists.

The crosswalk is located on Ridgeway Street, which is near the main entrance to the school.

