Common Ground Books store stages clothing swap

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Common Ground Books store is helping people around Tallahassee freshen up their wardrobe, without spending a dime.

The bookstore held its monthly clothing swap event Sunday afternoon.

People were encouraged to bring their old clothes, shoes and accessories and pick up something new.

Anything that doesn't get taken will go to Common Ground's clothes closet.

It's part of their mission to serve the less fortunate, as well as the LGBTQ-Plus community.

"We just wanted to have a space where people could get clothes that match their gender identity and anybody who needs clothes can find clothes for themselves and for their families," Alex Spencer of Common Ground said.

The clothes swaps are held the first Sunday of each month.