Clays for Strays event raises funds for Thomas County Humane Society

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Dozens of people Saturday competed in a shotgun and sporting clays tournament to raise money for a good cause.

The 11th annual Clays for Strays is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Thomas County Humane Society with more than 30 teams competing.

The money supports the operations and care for all the animals at the shelter.

After separating from the county, Executive Director Chandler Giddes says funding is needed now more than ever.

"We're dedicated to and committed to our mission and we have great supporters and a good community behind us and so it's just great to see that and to feel it and see all the smiling faces out here. It really feels good," Giddes said.

The tournament raised almost $20,000 for the shelter.

Giddes says all the animals at the shelter are sterilized and ready to be adopted.

If you're interested in adopting a new pet, you can check out the Thomas County Humane Society online or in person.