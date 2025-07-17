City of Midway increases millage rate for upcoming tax year

MIDWAY, Fla. Ga. (WTXL) — City Council of Midway moves motion to increase millage rate for residents.



After a long Special Budget meeting, the new rate was passed 3-2 with Mayor Ella Parker Dickey casting the deciding vote.

The new rate is set for 4.6839 mills which will generate about $1.5 million for the City.

Watch the video to find out more about the conversation and how neighbors reacted.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After a long debate, the City Council of Midway adopted a increased millage rate for this coming year. The new rate passed 3-2 , with the Mayor casting the deciding vote.

Wednesday night, The City Council moved to adopt an increased millage rate for Midway of 4.6839 mills. That's up from last year's rate of 4.4947 mills. The change means property owners will pay an extra $18.92 for every one-thousand dollars of taxable value.

The new figure will generate about 1.5 million dollars of revenue for the city.

Gretna City Manger, Antonio Jefferson, led the meeting in place of Midway’s City Manager, Henry Grant.

Jefferson said residents would have seen an increase anyway because the taxable value on properties has increased.

City Staff recommended an even higher rate of 5.1510 mills to support the City’s budget and services.

Staff said priorities for the City included increasing the number of police officers on staff and decreasing the city’s remaining debt.

"As you think through this, also think through how you preserve what level of service you have today," said Jefferson.

However, other City Council members voiced concerns about raising rates during challenging economic times.

"There are some trying times in front of us based on what is being projected with the state as well as federal," said Nandrycka King Albert, Mayor Pro-Tem with the City of Midway.

The Mayor Pro-Tem proposed the newly adopted mill rate. It failed at first.

After two other failed motions on different rates, the new rate, Councilman Charles Williams again brought up the adopted rate. It finally passed 3-2.

This vote caused some dismay for neighbors, like Lisa Randolph. She said if the rate does have to increase, she wants more transparency of about where the money is being spent.

"I’m okay with changes because you can’t be complacent in order to grow and move forward," said Randolph. "However, just a little transparency so the residents know where they stand and we’re not lost. Help us to understand what it is that you’re doing, let us see where it’s going to benefit us."

Now, Jefferson and the City must notify all residents of the increase. Jefferson said there will be two adoption hearings in September to discuss how the new rate with shape the budget. At the second hearing, the Council will implement the new rate.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.