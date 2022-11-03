Capital Health Plan expands coverage to Madison and Taylor Counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Capital Health Plan (CHP), Big Bend's local and trusted health care provider, announced it is expanding its footprint in North Florida, and for the first time, offering affordable employer group and individual marketplace plans in Madison and Taylor Counties. The addition of these new counties is an important step in CHP’s effort to provide access to affordable and quality health care to communities in and around the Tallahassee area.

“Capital Health Plan’s overarching goal is to ensure affordable health care to those who live and work in our service areas in Florida,” said Tom Glennon, SVP of Marketing and Administration for Capital Health Plan. “The expansion encompasses our focus on providing nationally recognized quality care and service for local employers through our small and large group plans, and individuals and families through our new plans sold on the Federal Healthcare Exchange.”

Individuals and families in Madison and Taylor counties can rest assured by selecting from a variety of affordable health plans starting at a $0 monthly cost on the Federal Healthcare Exchange. The Annual Enrollment Period runs from November 1 through January 15, 2023, for coverage that begins on January 1, 2023. Employer groups in Madison and Taylor counties can choose to offer CHP plans with enrollment starting January 1, 2023.

“We recognize a need for affordable care throughout the Big Bend region, which is why we have continued our expansion efforts to additional counties in north Florida,” said Jennifer Akins, Manager of Individual Sales and Retention. “Our goal for our Marketplace plans is to work closely with local community partners to find additional under-insured and uninsured individuals to find a plan that best fits their budget.”

The National Committee for Quality Assurance’s (NCQA) commercial Health Plan Ratings for 2022 recently awarded CHP with a 4 out of 5 rating on its commercial plans. No other plan in Florida achieved higher results.

To learn more about how to become a member of Capital Health Plan, call 850-523-7220 or visit https://capitalhealth.com/about-us [capitalhealth.com].