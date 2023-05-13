Big Bend After Re-entry Coalition provides assistance to former inmates

(WTXL) — The Big Bend After Re-entry Coalition is making sure people recently released from jail have the resources they need to move forward with their lives.

The organization held an event for people who were recently released.

It is giving them a chance to learn about community resources and job opportunities.

Many organizations were there to help people released from jail or prison get back on their feet.

Taparee Shelton is the community educator with the Joseph House, who says they help young men readjust to society.

"They aren't focused on putting you in programs, they don't care what your religion is, matter of fact they probably won't let you work for the first two months, because they know you need time to breathe and relax, and get that prison out of you," Shelton said.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office also hosted a workshop for families to learn more about the criminal justice system.