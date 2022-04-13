Bethel Missionary Baptist Church held healthcare symposium

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wednesday, Bethel Missionary Baptist Church held it first annual Healthcare Symposium for the Big Bend community.

The mission is for local partners to come together and bring more accessible healthcare services to rural and other surrounding areas allowing people to receive quality health care on a consistent basis.

"This year overall goal is to promote health for all, but to actually promote health equity we need to also focus on marginalized populations that already have health disparities, health care disparities do health equity issues," Niharika Suchak, Florida State University's College of Medicine associate professor said.

Local partners included Bethel Church, Big Bend Hospice and Transitions Supportive Care.