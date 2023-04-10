Athletes with disabilities scrimmage ahead of flag football game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Following up on a story ABC 27 first told you about back in January on a flag football league that accommodates people with disabilities.

David Bailey is legally blind and his love of football drove him to create the league after he created a similar league in Daytona. He's now opening up on the challenges that come from coaching while being unable to see.

"Being legally blind and trying to coach football is not the easiest thing," Bailey said.

While their team prepares to play their first game, they'll soon be recognized through film.

Ben Fox, a local blind filmmaker, tells ABC 27 he's been filming the team's practices and is planning to create a film on the team's journey tackling football despite disabilities.

Fox is also the president of the Blind Can Film Festival that happened this weekend.