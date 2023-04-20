Around 2,000 expected to attend Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare’s 38th Golden Gala

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare will host its 38th Golden Gala event Thursday beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

TMH said in a news release the event is a black-tie charitable and social event as proceeds will support Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare’s Heart and Vascular Program.

The event will be headlined by musical artist Keith Urban, who is a GRAMMY award winner.

Urban will be making his second Golden Gala appearance. He first attended the event in 2012.

