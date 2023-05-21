ABC 27 Gives Back: Station donates $10,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As part of ABC 27’s commitment to family and children the station and Scripps Howard Fund teamed up to donate $10,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend.

A check was presented to the organization at Saturday night’s Battle Lions soccer game in Tallahassee.

It’s all part of ABC 27’s Big Match campaign working to clear the BBBS waiting list.

Right now there are more than 130 people waiting to be matched with a mentor. The greatest need for mentors continues to be with finding enough men to participate.

The agency says it costs around $2,000 to match Bigs and Littles. Money raised from the Big Match and the ABC 27 donation will go toward those matches.

Right now there are 220 Bigs and Littles paired together in the Big Bend.

To learn more about becoming a mentor click here.

