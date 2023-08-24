Community policing costs to be discussed at Tallahassee CRA Board Meeting Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Community policing is on the agenda for the Tallahassee Community Redevelopment Agency’s board meeting Thursday night. During their budget adoption meeting, they’ll hold a public hearing. The agenda item includes the following:

The purpose of this agenda item is to present the proposed FY 2024 City of Tallahassee Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Budget to the CRA Board for adoption by resolution. The proposed budget has been reviewed and recommended for approval by the Greater Frenchtown Southside District Citizens Advisory Committee (GFS CAC) and the Downtown Redevelopment Commission (DRC).

Under the supplemental material and issue analysis section it says:

CRA staff is recommending an increase to community policing from $10,000 to $210,000. This increase is an effort to collaborate with the Tallahassee Police Department to address the City’s priorities related to public safety. The intent is for this to be the beginning of a five-year commitment from the CRA in partnership with TPD.

Wednesday, Tallahassee Police department confirmed there have been 15 homicides in the city so far in 2023.

MEETING DETAILS:

CRA Board Budget Adoption / Public Hearing

Date: August 24, 2023

Start Time: 3:00 PM

End Time: 6:00 PM

Location: View map

City Hall - City Commission Chambers

300 South Adams Street

Contact Information:

Email: cra@talgov.com

Phone: 850-891-8357

ABC 27 plans on being at the 5 p.m. public hearing happening at city hall Thursday night. We’ll update this story as decisions are made.

