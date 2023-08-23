Two teenagers shot, killed in Tallahassee just 1,000 feet from area middle school

Two 18-year-old men are dead following a double homicide in Northwest Tallahassee.

TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after the shooting took place at 9:20 p.m. on August 22.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, TPD has worked 15 homicides in the city. Karah Bailey takes us to the scene in the video above.

UPDATED NEWS RELEASE FROM TPD:

Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1100 block of Dade Street. When officers arrived on scene, they located two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were 18 years old. One victim was pronounced deceased on scene, the second victim died at the hospital. TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit has assumed the investigation. Anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the incident, or has home security systems that might have captured the incident, is asked to contact TPD detectives at 850-891-4200. This is an open and active investigation and there is no additional information to release at this time.