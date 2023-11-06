Closing arguments begin in Charlie Adelson's murder trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — ABC 27's Kendall Brandt is in the courtroom for closing arguments in the trial of Charlie Adelson. He is accused of hiring hitmen to murder FSU Law professor Dan Markel in 2014 in his Betton Hills home during a custody dispute between Markel and Adelson's sister, Wendi. The state has also named Wendi and Donna Adelson, Charlie's mother, as un-indicted co-conspirator.

UPDATE 11/6/2023 9:12 A.M.

The last step before jury deliberation in the trial of accused murderer Charlie Adelson began Monday morning just before 9 a.m.

Judge Stephen Everett read jurors their instructions for delibeartion. The 12 of the 15 jurors will decide the verdict after closing arguments.

