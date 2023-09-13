Watch Now
Chief Meteorologist Casanova Nurse visits Taylor County two weeks after Hurricane Idalia

Communities are still cleaning up after the major hurricane
Posted at 6:31 PM, Sep 13, 2023
PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Idalia roared ashore on the Taylor County Coast, First to Know Chief Meteorologist Casanova Nurse made the drive from Tallahassee to Taylor County to check on storm survivors.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has released the initial and preliminary post-storm reportfor Hurricane Idalia. The storm made landfall as a Category 3. Wind, flooding rain and storm surge all caused damage to the ABC 27 viewing area

