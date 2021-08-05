Chattahoochee resident gets keys to new home

CHATTAHOOCHEE, FL. — A home isn’t just a place where you lay your head at night. It’s where you spend time and make memories with family.

Vonell Jackson is the proud owner of a new 1000 square foot home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.

She was presented the keys to her Chattahoochee home on Thursday morning.

Hurricane Michael damaged here original home beyond repair.

The new house was made possible through the Gadsden County Hurricane housing repair program.

“You know this is an awesome feeling,” said Jackson. “To be able to come home. Yes. Come home to a new house. A bigger house than the one I was in before. And I am so grateful for this program."

Gadsden County is currently servicing over 20 homes in need of repair or replacement.

Please contact the Gadsden County housing program to add your name to the waiting list.

