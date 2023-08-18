CALLING FOR CHANGE: Neighbors say more sidewalks are needed following crash involving TPD SUV and cyclist

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving an SUV with Tallahassee Police markings and a cyclist.

Neighbors say more sidewalks are needed in the area of the crash.

Hear neighbors' concerns and see the SUV that was involved in the video above.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Just hours ago, investigators cleared this scene where witnesses tell me that TPD SUV hit a person on a bicycle. Now, people passing through here everyday say changes need to be made.

Slow down. Look where you're going and pay attention." Says Bellor.

That's Joseph Bellor. He's a plumber in Crawfordville and spends a lot of time driving through this area.

Friday morning's crash between this TPD SUV and a cyclist hits close to home for him.

"Look left twice somebody might get hurt like my brother he got ran into." Bellor explains.

Florida Highway Patrol says Friday morning's crash happened just before 9-30.

"Pedestrians should not have to walk on the grass." Milton says.

Mary Milton was driving through the area as the crash happened.

FHP told us the person who was hit was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare in critical condition.

As traffic gets moving again, Milton says changes need to be made to keep people safe.

"They are developing this area. I think they should add sidewalks as well for safety purposes." Milton says.

We checked with Wakulla County. They told us they do have plans to add sidewalks to this area in the years ahead. Until that happens, Bellor offers this reminder to drivers and developers to keep everyone safe.

"you might need to get a gap a little bit bigger for the bicyclist or move them over its not hard to make a bicycle lane." Bellor says.

We have reached out to Tallahassee Police to see who from the their department was involved. We're still waiting to hear back.

