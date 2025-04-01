Survey team sent to suspected tornado damage in eastern Leon County

UPDATE:

The National Weather Service of Tallahassee confirms an EF-0 tornado along Tram Road with consistent wind speeds of 80-85 mph following their survey Tuesday morning.

Original:

The National Weather Service of Tallahassee is sending a crew Tuesday morning to survey suspected tornado damage in eastern Leon County from Monday's severe storms.

Damage reports near Tram Road and the intersection at St. Joe Rd. in southeastern Leon County came in around 4:09 PM Monday afternoon from Emergency Management.

ABC 27 Damage report sent to the NWS from Monday's damage in eastern Leon County



Here are a few velocity scans from the time and location of the storm moving over the area listed above.

You can see how the velocity scans show a very weak looking couplet.

ABC 27 Velocity scan at 3:47 PM Monday



ABC 27 Velocity scan at 3:49 PM Monday



ABC 27 Velocity scan at 3:52 PM Monday (reported damage site)



ABC 27 Velocity scan at 3:53 PM Monday



The area of weak counterclockwise rotating atmosphere appear from just after 3:45PM to just after 3:50 PM.

This was a quick, damage producing storm.

This radar image and information DOES NOT verify this as a tornado, only that there was an area of weak counterclockwise rotation in the atmosphere.

To be a verified tornado after the storm damage is done, there needs to be verification rotation was occurring at ground level.

This is done many ways by the NWS survey team, and details will be released after the survey is complete.

An area of counterclockwise rotation in the atmosphere could be a funnel cloud or other features of a strong storm which would NOT verify this as a tornado.

Straight-line winds can also produce wind damage during a storm.

Here is an example of how teams survey wind damage to determine cause.

We will have an update on findings as they are made available.