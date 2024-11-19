BREAKING NEWS I-10 westbound closure update: one lane rerouted to shoulder lane Tuesday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — According to the Florida 511, Tuesday morning there is a "crash involving a tractor-trailer in Leon County on I-10 West, at MM 213. All lanes blocked."

Maya Sargent is getting more information on the crash, and we will update information as we know it below.

Update:

6:30 AM

Press release from Florida Highway Patrol (FHP)

"On the morning of 11/19/2024 at approximately 2:38 AM, Troopers responded to a call about a possible traffic crash on Interstate 10 in Leon County, FL near mile marker 213, just east of the Baum Road overpass.

Troopers arrived and observed a semi truck tractor trailer (Red Kenworth) with heavy front end damage and heavy trailer damage completely disabled in the roadway blocking both westbound lanes.

It was learned that another tractor-trailer traveled into the lane of the Red Kenworth, causing the Red Kenworth to strike the other tractor-trailer's trailer. The other tractor-trailer left the scene with what is assumed to be heavy rear left trailer damage. As of 6:00 AM, the other vehicle has yet to be identified.

Parkway Wrecker is on the scene assisting in cleanup operations near mile marker 213. The outside emergency shoulder has been opened for through traffic.

This case is still under investigation."

Update:

6:00 AM

According to our neighborhood reporter Maya Sargent, one westbound lane is rerouted to the shoulder on I-10 westbound. Traffic is flowing smoothly.

Update:

5:30 AM

ABC 27 spoke with Master Corporal Patricia A. Jefferson-Shaw around 5:15AM Tuesday morning. Shaw confirmed the following:

A Budweiser semi-truck is in the middle of the roadway after a collision that has caused the truck to lose its contents, blocking both lanes going West bound. Florida Highway Patrol said they do not have details regarding what the truck hit. FHP confirmed they have crews out on I-10 working to clean up the scene. No injuries or fatalities have been reported. East bound lanes are still clear.

