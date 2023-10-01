Beautiful Sunny Skies with Cool Mornings and Warm Days Continue Through the End of the Workweek

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A northeasterly flow across the region is bringing in cooler and drier air, with temperatures in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Rain is staying away for much of the region, with only parts of Taylor and Lafayette counties potentially getting in on a brief shower or two. The sun is staying out across the area today, with some periods of cloud cover from time to time. Overnight, skies will clear and temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow will start on the cooler side with abundant sunshine warming the area up into the 80s by noon time. Northeasterly flow will continue, and winds can gust upwards of 20 miles per hour from time to time, especially in the early afternoon. Highs will warm up into the mid to upper 80s, with sunshine continuing throughout the day. Clear skies will continue for much of the week, with isolated rain chances not expected to return to the forecast until Friday. This will come along with a cold front that could bring much cooler weather into the forecast for next weekend, but there is still lots of time to track this here at First To Know Weather.