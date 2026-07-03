WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — Hundreds of Wakulla County neighbors gathered Thursday evening to open a time capsule buried in 1976 and to bury a new one for future generations to discover in 2076.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Wakulla County opens 50-year time capsule, buries new one for residents of 2076

The event marked America's 250th birthday, 50 years after the original capsule was placed in the ground to celebrate the nation's bicentennial.

From magazines and maps to a poster of Fonzie, the capsule held a window into what Wakulla County looked like half a century ago. The items will be on display at the Historical Society.

Former Wakulla County Sheriff David Harvey was among those who placed an item in the original capsule. Harvey was the newly elected sheriff at the time and wrote a letter addressed to a future sheriff. He spoke ahead of the opening about what he remembered putting inside.

"I recall the letter, and I hope I'm correct. In basically, dear citizens, I quoted John F. Kennedy, you know, we all breathe the same air, whatever. One of his famous quotes, and somewhere in there, I think I had a paragraph, and I said, you know, 'Dear citizens, always keep your sheriff elected, he or she, he or she will serve you far better than an appointed bureaucrat,'" Harvey said.

His letter, however, had not been found during the opening at the ceremony.

"There's a letter somewhere that I wrote this in there, but they hadn't found it yet," Harvey said.

Still, Harvey said seeing the other contents brought back memories.

"Yeah, a lot of memories there. Really, really interesting. I wish I had more time to go over it," Harvey said.

Harvey also said he is grateful to still be here for the opening, noting that many who were present when the capsule was buried are no longer alive.

The ceremony drew county officials and speakers from both the Class of 1976 and the Class of 2026.

"The Class of 2026 is now one of only two classes in the history of Wakulla High School to take part in the event," said a representative for the Class of 2026.

Tamika Rich attended the opening to represent the Wakulla County Christian Coalition, the FRESH Back to School Initiative, and Palaver Tree Theater — all of which placed items in the new capsule.

"To be here to see them open it up and all of the things that's in it, but I think it's a great opportunity to be a part of our community, our family, and have represented patients of history that one day my children, grandchildren get to see and know that we were here," Rich said.

Neighbors Marty and Shannon Roberts guessed there would be a rotary telephone dial inside.

Greg James, Clerk of the Court, said the mix of generations in the crowd made the event especially meaningful.

"It was really exciting, exciting to see a variety of ages in the crowd. You had people who watched this one go in the ground 50 years ago, and then you had young kids who were the great-great-grandchildren of one of the men who put it in the ground," James said.

A new capsule has now taken the place of the original, filled with items meant to show future generations what Wakulla County looked like in 2026. The next opening is set for 2076.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.