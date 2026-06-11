Jefferson County reflects on its namesake as America turns 250

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL — Jefferson County was established in 1827, one year after Thomas Jefferson's death. The name honored the nation's third president and the author of the Declaration of Independence.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Jefferson County reflects on its historic ties to Thomas Jefferson as America turns 250

Jefferson County, Florida, is taking a closer look at its namesake Thomas Jefferson as America prepares to mark its 250th birthday.

Jefferson served as the third President of the United States from 1801 to 1809. He was the principal author of the Declaration of Independence and considered it one of his greatest achievements. His famous Virginia home, Monticello, reflected his passion for architecture and innovation.

Jefferson died on July 4, 1826 — the 50th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence — and on the same day as fellow founding father and former President John Adams.

While Jefferson never visited Florida, his influence stretched far beyond Virginia. The county was established in 1827, just one year after his death, reflecting the admiration many Americans held for the founding father whose vision helped shape our nation.

Monticello Vice Mayor Katrina Richardson says the county offers a unique connection to America's founding story.

"The city of Monticello was named after Jefferson's Virginia estate, and even the Jefferson County Courthouse was designed to resemble his home. Those connections help keep that history alive for future generations," she said.

Florida's America 250 Commission highlighted that connection on July 2, 2025, with the unveiling of a Thomas Jefferson statue outside the Jefferson County Courthouse.

Jefferson County is one of several Florida communities whose names reflect the nation's founding era. Neighbors say remembering that history helps future generations better understand the people and events that shaped America.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.