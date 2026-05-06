Historic Capitol Museum launches George Washington Experience for America 250

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — The George Washington Experience is now open at Florida's Historic Capitol Museum ahead of America's 250th anniversary.

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Florida Historic Capitol Museum launches George Washington Experience for America's 250th anniversary

As the nation prepares to mark America's 250th anniversary, the Florida Historic Capitol Museum in downtown Tallahassee is offering a new way to connect with the country's founders and their ongoing impact.

The "George Washington Experience" uses interactive displays and storytelling to connect visitors with the life and legacy of the nation's first president. The exhibit is housed inside the Historic Capitol, a building constructed in 1845 and restored to its 1902 appearance, where period furnishings and original legislative chambers showcase Florida's political history.

Museum Director Tiffany Baker says the new exhibit makes history more accessible during a milestone moment for America.

"Moments like this with America 250 is a time for a community or an organization to sort of reflect on what we've done in the past and celebrate what we're doing in the future. And so we really felt like key investments in this space and long-term commitments was what we should do during this commemoration year," Baker said.

Just steps from the Historic Capitol, the modern Capitol Tower — completed in 1977 — stands as a symbol of how that history continues to evolve.

To celebrate America 250, the DeSantis administration has set up statues and historical markers across the state, highlighting Florida's role in the nation's founding.

State Department Director John Grandage says those symbols and several special events are designed to help residents see how the past continues to shape their communities today.

"So what we'd really like people to do is to go on that website…and there not only can you learn more about the history, but you can experience all of the different events that have been posted there so people can follow along and see what's relevant to their communities," Grandage said.

The George Washington Experience is open to the public, with self-guided tours available daily at the Historic Capitol in downtown Tallahassee.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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