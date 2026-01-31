DeSantis announces special Florida events, exhibits for U.S. semiquincentennial

Florida now has a new state holiday to celebrate America's 250th birthday, and the state is organizing several celebrations and exhibits for the semiquincentennial.

Governor Ron DeSantis shared about some of the festivities on Friday.

He proclaimed George Washington's birthday, also known as President's Day, a state holiday, and to celebrate the "Father of America," he says Floridians will be able to access all state-owned lands for free. That includes state parks, wildlife management areas, water management lands, and historic properties.

In Tallahassee, a new "14th Colony" exhibit is now open at the Florida Capitol, and historic banners and territorial flags will be displayed throughout the Capitol complex.

The Florida Department of Education is hosting an America 250 student art and essay contest. Topics for that contest will focus on historic Florida figures and founding principles. Students who win will earn Florida Prepaid Scholarships which applies to any state college or university.

The state has also created a website with more information on quincentennial events.

Statewide Celebrations

The state is adding statues of America's founding fathers in certain Florida counties. That includes a statue of George Washington at the Florida State Capitol and statues of Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, and Alexander Hamilton in Jefferson, Franklin, and Hamilton counties.

Courses on the America 250 Florida Golf Trail will display America250FL flags on the 14th hole of each course, honoring Florida as the 14th colony.

14th Colony Heritage and Historic sites will be created at various Florida state parks, including San Marcos de Apalache, Fort Mose, Fort Clinch and Fort Zachary Taylor, Olustee Battlefield and Dade Battlefield, Paynes Prairie Preserve, Big Talbot Island, and Amelia Island State Parks. Some locations will also host period reenactments this year.

The state has also organized an America250FL Road Trip which includes natural landmarks, heritage sites, and historical markers from across the state.

Road trip stops in our area include:

Franklin - Birthplace of air conditioning

Gadsden - Home of the headwaters of the Apalachicola River

Hamilton - Home of Florida Forklife

The City of Jefferson - Named after Thomas Jefferson

The City of Lafayette

Leon - Home of Florida State University

Leon - Site of the Battle of Natural Bridge

Leon - John G. Riley House

Leon - Mission San Luis

Leon - Named after Juan Ponce de Leon

Leon - Florida's Historic Capitol

Liberty - Home of Torreya State Park

Madison - Ray Charles' childhood home

Madison - Named after James Madison

Suwannee - Home of the Suwanne River

Taylor - Florida's Forest Capital

Taylor - Named after Zachary Taylor

Wakulla - San Marcos de Apalache

Wakulla - Wakulla Springs

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.