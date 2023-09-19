A pair of scissors and dried blood on his hands: TPD make arrest in fatal stabbing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Police Department have a person in custody following a fatal stabbing.

On Tuesday, Sept. 18, TPD arrested one suspect in connection with the fatal stabbing that occurred at the Oaks Apartments, at 1619 Lake Avenue.

Detectives identified 21-year-old Zyion Morris as a suspect in the case. Investigative efforts revealed the suspect and victim were known to each other. During the early morning hours of Sept. 18, Morris arrived at the victim's home and attacked him.

While police were conducting the homicide investigation,

Morris was observed watching from a distance.

After speaking with witnesses on the scene, investigators identified Morris as the primary suspect.

On scene detectives made contact with Morris, who was in possession of a pair of scissors and had dried blood on his hands. He was initially detained for questioning and later charged accordingly.

Morris is facing a charge for second-degree murder.

