WORKING THROUGH HOLIDAY: Volunteers give out meals for Idalia victims in Valdosta

Operation BBQ set up shop in Valdosta to give out hot meals to hurricane victims.

They will be back Tuesday to give out more free meals to the community.

While some people are using this Labor Day for some much-needed relaxation time others have decided to help give back.

Operation BBQ Relief is one group doing just that. Their mission? Provide hot meals to those in need after disaster strikes.

"Two for you? I'm Melissa Luther," said Melissa Luther, OBR Volunteer.

Melissa Luther came on board just last year after surviving Hurricane Ian.

"So then I became part of this. Since it didn't get me I'm going to do what I can— even if it did hit me, I would have still done it," said Luther.

Now, she's helping others through one of their hardest times. Last Week, Idalia brought 60 mile-per-hour winds to the Azaela City. 75 to 80% of neighbors were left with no power. Buildings and homes were destroyed, and debris filled the streets.

"There was a lot of flood water on the road so people couldn't get through the roadway was blocked off with a lot of water, limbs, trees were down everywhere," said Isaiah Walker.

"We had two trees that came down and a plate size hole in our roof," said Sarah Kold.

Now, with the help of OBR people tell me they're happy to see some relief.

"Them giving back to the people was a relief to me. I don't have to spend any money of the food I was about to get," said Walker.

Luther says the best part is being able to do just that.

"It's awesome to get together and help so many people," said Luther.

If you missed out on Operation BBQ Relief don't worry, they'll be back Tuesday with more free meals.