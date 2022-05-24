Woman reports $40K in charges after losing Apple Watch at EPCOT

ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman vacationing at Walt Disney World says about $40,000 in fraudulent charges were made on her credit card after losing her Apple Watch on a ride at EPCOT.

The incident happened in April, according to an incident report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the woman at the Contemporary Resort. She told investigators she and her family were on a ride when her watch fell off her wrist and through a grated floor.

Disney cast members told the woman the watch would be retrieved and returned to the hotel.

However, the watch never found its way back to her. Later, she began receiving fraud alerts from the card issuer. In all, $40,000 in charges were made by the time she shut off the cards' ties to her Apple Watch.

Disney security was made aware of the incident. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.