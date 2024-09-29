Woman killed in Woodville Highway crash

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash.

It happened early this morning at the intersection of Woodville Highway and Old Woodville Road, in Leon County.

FHP tells ABC 27 that a 21-year-old man driving southbound on the highway crossed onto the wrong side of the road.

He crashed into a 22-year-old woman heading northbound.

Following the initial crash, an 18-wheeler ran into the wreckage.

FHP says there did not appear to be any contributing factors in the roadway leading to the fatal crash, but it's still under investigation.