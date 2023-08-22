WHAT'S COOKING? More food truck opportunities could be coming to Thomasville

A new food truck ordinance could mean business owners could operate on private property in Thomasville.

Public Hearing happening Thursday at 5:30 pm at the Municipal Auditorium.

The City wants to discuss what this new ordinance would look like for food truck owners.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's an idea to bring more business to the streets of the Rose City.

City leaders are talking about getting more food trucks into the community.

What does this mean for you?

Those leaders are debating an idea that would allow food trucks to operate on private property. I checked city codes. As it stands now food trucks are not allowed in Thomasville outside of special events.

Now, the city wants to hear from you. They are reaching out directly to the community about this possible new ordinance and what exactly it should look like.

A public hearing will be held Thursday at 5:30pm at the Municipal Auditorium.